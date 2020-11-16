Iqaluit, which is a Canadian capital city, lacks stable electricity, its power is diesel-based and the oil has to be shipped in, and it doesn't have a stable water source. The next first ministers conference should be held here so premiers can see it for themselves.
The outskirts of Iqaluit, pictured. The federal government, along with the Government of Nunavut, have taken steps recently to put a dent in infrastructure gaps in Iqaluit. Perhaps bogged down in bureaucracy, things are moving slowly. It seems nothing will be changed in time for Inuit children in kindergarten today: they will live their childhoods restricted by the lack of necessities, writes Rose LeMay. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikimedia
OTTAWA—Did you know that infrastructure gaps for Inuit are critical?
