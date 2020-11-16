America’s losing its lustre as global beacon of democracy

The silence hovering over the Republican Party into the second week after Donald Trump's loss may be working in Washington, but in the rest of the world, it is simply exposing the country’s claim to democracy as a sorry charade.
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020, but U.S. President Donald Trump won't concede. Photographs courtesy of Commons Wikimedia
OTTAWA—America is losing its lustre as the global beacon of democracy.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Once the Biden administration takes over in January, the regular channels of communications between Canada and the U.S. are expected to open up and trade irritants to be resolved through proper negotiations.
Even as more substantive bills wind their way to the Red Chamber, Senators are likely to be 'mindful' in balancing their role as the Chamber of 'sober second thought' and the timelines they face, says Sheamus Murphy.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that he is 'almost certain' the virus had not yet hit its peak in his province, which reported 860 new cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, up from 672 new cases and seven deaths Wednesday.
Long-term care facility representatives and the Assembly of First Nations say the agency needs to provide training well in advance of a potential pandemic election to ensure communities can cast their vote by mail.
'We're here to support the aspirations of the Belarusian people, and certainly not the aspirations of Russia vis-à-vis their relations and their ongoing influence in Belarus,' noted a Global Affairs official on Nov. 5.