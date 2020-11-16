Feds should proceed with caution on bailing out airlines, says Calgary letter writer

I appreciate the airlines have been devastated. Handing over funding, financed ultimately by our grandchildren, to near bankrupt corporations should be done with great care. When we bailed out the auto industry in 2008, I believe we took shares. I think this approach should be repeated. Let’s face it; the airline industry is volatile and the government has already sunk billions into supporting a risky industry (Bombardier for one). Who else would risk it?

I think we need to proceed with caution.