GST can hardly be held up as a reason for Conservatives to reject all taxes, writes Ajax letter writer

Re: “For O’Toole, a carbon tax should always be a bad idea,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 9). The GST can hardly be held up as a reason for the Conservatives to reject all taxes, much less the revenue-neutral carbon tax. It is true that the GST was deeply unpopular, but this is only one reason why Mulroney’s campaign failed. Being a sitting prime minister during the worst recession since the Second World War certainly didn’t help. Nor did the devastating picture of corruption painted by the Airbus affair.