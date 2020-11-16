Etobicoke letter writer doesn’t follow Nicholls’ advice for O’Toole on a carbon tax

Re: “For O’Toole, a carbon tax should always be a bad idea,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 9). Among the zillions of possible rebuttals, the following flashed into my head: as the anti-carbon tax base becomes too small to win an election in Canada, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole needs to expand his base into more enlightened territory; it shouldn’t be hard to explain to folks that it’s not a tax if the government doesn’t keep the money; and Canada will have no feasible choice after the U.S. gets its own carbon pricing, along with carbon border adjustments penalizing nations that are (to quote the Biden Plan) “failing to meet their climate and environmental obligations”—like failing to meet their emission targets, perhaps?