Re: “For O’Toole, a carbon tax should always be a bad idea,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 9). Columnist Gerry Nicholls advises Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to keep opposing carbon pricing. The reason? Not because carbon pricing is necessarily a bad idea (Mr. Nicholls acknowledges there are many solid arguments for it), but rather because supporting carbon pricing is bad politics for a conservative politician.