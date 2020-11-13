Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
More in News

How Elections Canada plans to safeguard mail-in ballots

News|By Beatrice Paez
Long-term care facility representatives and the Assembly of First Nations say the agency needs to provide training well in advance of a potential pandemic election to ensure communities can cast their vote by mail.

Feds ‘keen’ for Moscow to play ‘positive’ role in Belarus crisis, as experts say Canadian sanctions may have scant impact

News|By Neil Moss
'We're here to support the aspirations of the Belarusian people, and certainly not the aspirations of Russia vis-à-vis their relations and their ongoing influence in Belarus,' noted a Global Affairs official on Nov. 5.

Three weeks to deadline, gridlocked Finance Committee’s pre-budget study in doubt

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Opinions are mixed as to how useful the committee's pre-budget study even is, with former PBO Kevin Page saying, historically, it's been a 'wasted opportunity.'

Charm offensive 2.0: how Canada is preparing for a Biden administration and a new cabinet

News|By Neil Moss
The embassy compiles an exhaustive list of potential cabinet members and those who may be appointed to key positions, which include their history and their ties to Canada, say former diplomats.

Appointing new ambassador to Canada not ‘necessarily urgent’ priority for Biden

News|By Palak Mangat
'Don't expect a fresh face, someone who's going to be a whippersnapper, who comes out of nowhere and this is their first gig,' says Zain Velji, a former campaigner for then-U.S. president Barack Obama.

Senate committees halted from holding hybrid, virtual meetings as Conservatives and ISG point fingers 

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
As Senate leaders squabble over how to run committees, the delayed start stretches closer to Parliament’s one-year mark, and halts the work of one powerful committee which its chair says puts the Senate 'at risk.'

New judicial expense disclosures strike ‘right balance,’ say legal advocates

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Brock University professor Matthew Hennigar says these new disclosures help answer the question: ‘what does our justice system cost as a public good?’

Change in U.S. administration could shift political calculations over carbon tariffs, say advocates

News
Despite facing an internal 'crisis' over its dispute-resolution system, the WTO could still serve as a way to build consensus on 'developing a climate change approach to trade,' says professor Debra Steiger.

Not a given Harris will be Biden’s ‘natural successor,’ say politicos

News|By Palak Mangat
The influence of the first female U.S. vice-president remains to be seen. What will be telling if she plays a significant role in setting up the cabinet and in deciding on other key appointments, says Zain Velji.
