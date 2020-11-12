Reform necessary to rein in incumbent telecom companies’ foot-dragging

'We're here to support the aspirations of the Belarusian people, and certainly not the aspirations of Russia vis-à-vis their relations and their ongoing influence in Belarus,' noted a Global Affairs official on Nov. 5.
'Don't expect a fresh face, someone who's going to be a whippersnapper, who comes out of nowhere and this is their first gig,' says Zain Velji, a former campaigner for then-U.S. president Barack Obama.
As Senate leaders squabble over how to run committees, the delayed start stretches closer to Parliament’s one-year mark, and halts the work of one powerful committee which its chair says puts the Senate 'at risk.'
Despite facing an internal 'crisis' over its dispute-resolution system, the WTO could still serve as a way to build consensus on 'developing a climate change approach to trade,' says professor Debra Steiger.
The influence of the first female U.S. vice-president remains to be seen. What will be telling if she plays a significant role in setting up the cabinet and in deciding on other key appointments, says Zain Velji.