How Elections Canada plans to safeguard mail-in ballots

Elections Canada says that as soon all 338 writs are issued, voters would be able to apply to cast their ballot by mail, if the federal election were to be held amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is anticipating a surge in mail-in votes, from anywhere between four and five million, compared to the some 90,000, which included overseas ballots, it received in the 2019 election. It said that those “who will be outside of their electoral district” would have until the Tuesday before election day to apply for that option.

It’s part of a series of changes Elections Canada is bracing for in preparation for a pandemic election. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has recommended that Parliament designate two days of polling over the weekend to allow for more staggered voting and to avoid long lineups. Those changes are being considered by the House Affairs Committee.

Those whose applications have been approved can expect to receive a “personalized special ballot voting kit,” which contains a “unique 21-digit outer envelope ID” that’s tied to the voter’s record, said agency spokesperson Natasha Gauthier, in an email response. The kit includes a label that includes the elector’s name, district, and the unique ID, which should be “placed on the outer envelope.” The outer envelope also has to feature the elector’s signature.

If the voter receives an incomplete or damaged kit, they’re able to request a new one, said Ms. Gauthier.

“During the authentication process, if an elector has been issued more than one kit, the system will issue an alert and the outer envelope will not be sorted or counted until after the deadline to return ballots has passed,” she said. “This ensures that only one ballot has been received from each elector. If an elector were to return more than one outer envelope, both would be set aside and neither would be counted.”

The agency, which recently marked its 100th anniversary, seized on the events across the border over baseless claims about systemic voter fraud to suggest that it’s insulated from partisan drama. “For Canadians following today’s U.S. presidential election, learn more about Elections Canada, the independent, non-partisan agency that administers Canadian federal elections from coast, to coast, to coast,” the agency tweeted on Nov. 3, on the day of the U.S. election.

In the U.S., there isn’t one central agency responsible for overseeing the administration of the election, which means there are different processes, requirements, and deadlines for voting. Election officials there also have partisan affiliations. For example, Georgia’s former secretary of state, Republican Brian Kemp, controversially oversaw the gubernatorial election that he was running in against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018.

In Canada, it falls to Mr. Perrault, a bureaucrat, to administer the election. He’s responsible for assigning what’s called special ballot officers (SBOs)—appointed by Mr. Perrault—to authenticate ballot kits once they’ve arrived at their headquarters. Unlike some states in the U.S., including key battlegrounds like Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Elections Canada doesn’t have a process for “curing” ballots that may be missing a signature on the outer envelope. Those ballots are set aside and not counted, according to the agency.

Ms. Gauthier suggested there are a few steps mail ballots have to go through before they’re added to the official tally in an effort to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

Before ballots with the signed declaration are added to the pile, they’re scanned so the system can match it with the elector’s record, and, if it shows “there is no approved application associated with” the unique ID that’s been issued by the agency, the ballot won’t be counted. The SBO also has to cross-check the information contained on the outer envelope with the application on file so that it corresponds with the correct riding.

The ballot is then sent to a sorting machine, which files them according to the electoral district. A pair of SBOs would then be responsible for counting those ballots for one district at a time. Those officers have to double check to make sure the ballots were sorted properly and were signed.

As with the U.S., with the volume of mail ballots, and the next election day possibly being held over two days instead of one, the agency expects there to be some delay in posting the results.

Long-term care homes, First Nations communities need enough lead time to prepare for vote

The House Affairs Committee, also known as PROC, met Thursday to hear from long-term care home representatives as part of their ongoing study on Elections Canada’s proposed changes to the election.

A federal election can plausibly occur at any time, given that the governing party presides over a minority Parliament and can be defeated on a confidence motion.

Elections Canada has recommended that MPs move to grant it the power to deploy returning officers to train workers at seniors’ homes in order to administer the vote. Assigning staff to take on that role would obviate the need to send poll workers to the facilities and would reduce the risk of transmission.

In Ontario, for example, 15 per cent of the province’s more than 600 facilities are in outbreak situations, according to Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association, who testified before the committee. The province broke its previous record on Thursday, reporting more than 1,500 new infections overall.

In previous elections, Ms. Duncan said, seniors’ homes were often used as polling locations, making it easier for elderly citizens to vote. But with the pandemic, alternative arrangements have to be made, with mail-in ballots emerging as the safer route for seniors to participate in the election, the committee heard.

Testifying before the committee, Jason Lee, treasurer of the Canadian Association for Long Term Care, said given the staffing shortages that many homes across the country are experiencing, if seniors’ aides have to take up that role, training has to be done well in advance of the election.

He pointed to the experience of New Brunswick, which was among three provinces that held a provincial election during the pandemic. Returning officers sent a detailed list of instructions that facilities had to follow to help residents cast their votes by mail.

“This was a time-consuming process that required two weeks to co-ordinate and carry out the actual voting, along with many weeks beforehand,” he said. “In this instance, administrators or other staff in the homes were deputized and trained to collect and return the mail-in ballot. Any process put in place will need to be cognizant of the timeframe, effort, and resources needed to assist residents in voting.”

The committee also heard concerns from opposition parties, including Bloc Québécois House leader Alain Therrien (La Prairie, Que.) and Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.), about the potential for coercion among elderly with cognitive or physical impairments.

“The topic comes up every election, not just in a pandemic,” said Mr. Lee. He noted that there are established processes to discourage others from taking advantage of seniors, such as asking the person filling in to swear an oath.

“It’s a serious oath and commitment to make; we expect people to honour a commitment or oath like that,” he said. Both Mr. Lee and Ms. Duncan said they haven’t been aware of any widespread abuse of that process.

Amber Potts, director of policy and research co-ordination at the Assembly of First Nations, agreed that mail-in ballot is a “good option” for many rural and remote communities that may be vulnerable to outbreaks, provided that the agency is able to recruit and train people from the communities themselves who can help administer the vote.

Ms. Potts said consideration also needs to be given to how those without a legal land description, or those who rely on P.O. boxes to receive mail, can receive their kits. She noted that Elections Canada should allow for the kits to be mailed to the P.O. boxes in such cases.

“As early as possible, Elections Canada needs to let First Nations people know how that process will roll out and how they can register for the mail-in ballot,” she said. “There needs to be support locally so people can register. It’s difficult to engage in bureaucratic systems, [particularly] for elders, where English isn’t their first language.”

She said the AFN’s “expectation” is that the agency should work with First Nations leadership to determine whether to set up a polling station or to exclusively focus on mail-in voting, particularly in cases where, like seniors’ homes, having non-residents enter the community can pose a risk of transmission.

Ms. Potts also raised concerns about the training of poll workers, saying that, anecdotally, there were some instances where Indigenous voters were turned away because their status IDs weren’t accepted, despite them being on an “extensive” list approved by the agency.

“We’re not clear if this is an act of individual racism or just inadequate training,” she said.

The committee is expected to continue its hearings over the next few weeks. It’s slated to hear testimony from Queen’s Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.), who is the minister responsible for democratic institutions, on Nov. 17.

