Federal transit funding means jobs galore

Only with ongoing federal support will local governments have the confidence to build long-term transit projects, including bus electrification and light rail, that reward us with marvellous environmental benefits while giving people throughout the country meaningful employment.
Environmentalists point to public transit, especially electric buses and light rail, like Ottawa's light rail, pictured, as a climate change solution and contributor to clean air. It’s certainly that. But it’s increasingly clear that transit offers something in addition: a very significant amount of employment, writes Gideon Forman. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikimedia
Environmentalists point to public transit—especially electric buses and light rail—as a climate change solution and contributor to clean air. It’s certainly that.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'We're here to support the aspirations of the Belarusian people, and certainly not the aspirations of Russia vis-à-vis their relations and their ongoing influence in Belarus,' noted a Global Affairs official on Nov. 5.
'Don't expect a fresh face, someone who's going to be a whippersnapper, who comes out of nowhere and this is their first gig,' says Zain Velji, a former campaigner for then-U.S. president Barack Obama.
As Senate leaders squabble over how to run committees, the delayed start stretches closer to Parliament’s one-year mark, and halts the work of one powerful committee which its chair says puts the Senate 'at risk.'
Despite facing an internal 'crisis' over its dispute-resolution system, the WTO could still serve as a way to build consensus on 'developing a climate change approach to trade,' says professor Debra Steiger.
The influence of the first female U.S. vice-president remains to be seen. What will be telling if she plays a significant role in setting up the cabinet and in deciding on other key appointments, says Zain Velji.