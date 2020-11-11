Without a tempestuous Trump, Trudeau can focus on solidifying Canada-U.S. bond

With a tempestuous U.S. President Donald Trump now headed for the White House exit, the Trudeau government is eagerly preparing for the renewal of its relationship with President-elect Joe Biden—interrupted in 2016 by the monkey rodeo that was the Trump era. Justin Trudeau will now be dealing with his third U.S. president and has quietly established himself as a steady and responsible steward of the Canada-U.S. file as his pragmatic management of the bilateral relationship has been his greatest foreign policy success, by far.