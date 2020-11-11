Time for aerospace aid to take off: stakeholders

As Senate leaders squabble over how to run committees, the delayed start stretches closer to Parliament’s one-year mark, and halts the work of one powerful committee which its chair says puts the Senate 'at risk.'
'We're here to support the aspirations of the Belarusian people, and certainly not the aspirations of Russia vis-à-vis their relations and their ongoing influence in Belarus,' noted a Global Affairs official on Nov. 5.
The influence of the first female U.S. vice-president remains to be seen. What will be telling if she plays a significant role in setting up the cabinet and in deciding on other key appointments, says Zain Velji.
Despite facing an internal 'crisis' over its dispute-resolution system, the WTO could still serve as a way to build consensus on 'developing a climate change approach to trade,' says professor Debra Steiger.
The new president of PHAC should focus on getting rapid testing, contact tracing, clear messaging, and coordination for the flu vaccine, which is a precursor for the COVID vaccination, say top doctors and experts.
'What we’re dealing with in Hong Kong is something which I don't think any single Western democracy can take on and deal with on its own and be successful,' says Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.