Senate committees halted from holding hybrid, virtual meetings as Conservatives and ISG point fingers 

Senate committee starts were further delayed as the bickering groups couldn’t agree on the rules to meet, including halting the work of one crucial committee whose “unusual” hiatus its chair warned puts the Senate “at risk.”

With the one-year anniversary of the Liberal re-election come and gone, the Red Chamber has yet to set up a full complement of committees, and progress was again delayed last week with Senate group leaders unable to come to a compromise.

Committee membership was finally agreed upon, but the two largest groups disagreed over the issue of virtual meetings. All are agreed that hybrid committee meetings—with some Senators attending in person in Ottawa, and others virtually—can happen, but the Conservatives won’t budge on allowing fully virtual meetings while the Independent Senators Group insists that online-only meetings be an option for committees.

The disagreement also created the “very unusual circumstance” where the Senate Internal Economy, Budgets, and Administration Committee, known as CIBA, can’t meet unless the Senate is sitting and its members come to Ottawa, said Independent Senators Group facilitator Yuen Pau Woo (British Columbia). The powerful body is given special powers to meet, even in an inter-sessional period, like an election.

“It’s an irresponsible and reckless decision to block the ability of CIBA to meet and be ready for unforeseen circumstances, which may require CIBA to address,” said Sen. Woo, and if there were a “crisis” around physical infrastructure, human resources, governance or institutional functioning, it’s the committee that would immediately deal with it.

In the meantime, only one of the Chamber’s 18 standing committees can meet virtually, the National Finance Committee, and the others have no way of meeting—other than in person—unless the rules are changed to allow for hybrid or virtual sittings.

Sen. Woo blamed the Conservatives for the latest delay, saying it’s important the committees have the chance to organize virtually when it may not be possible for all committees to meet in a hybrid manner, further limiting the Red Chamber’s work.

“We intend to do everything we can to get committees up and running, giving priority to government bills, and also giving priority to hybrid settings of committees wherever possible. But we simply don’t want to rule out the option of having all the tools,” he said, because it would limit the Senate’s capacity to do its work.

Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett (Landmark, Man.) said he’s tired of Conservatives being singled out as the cause for stalled work in the Red Chamber, when he said he approaches each leader’s meeting as a negotiation and has offered solutions every step of the way.

“It’s been Don Plett and the Conservatives” who have been willing to negotiate and agree to “halfway” in the Senate, he said. “We’ve agreed to giving 50 per cent on every issue,” he said, and in this case that’s a hybrid approach to committees and the ISG will have to learn the Senate is a Chamber of co-operation, set up that way so that minority groups “cannot be run over.”

His caucus had been reluctant to approve hybrid sittings of the Senate, and though he remains skeptical of the method, he said the Senate has come to an agreement that it’s the path forward and it should be the starting point. The Senate approved hybrid sittings on Oct. 27, but unlike the motion in the House, it didn’t cover committees. The Red Chamber launched its first day of hybrid sittings on Nov. 3, more than a month after the House’s Sept. 23 start date. The House has had regular committee meetings since.

Both the Liberal government and the ISG in the Senate, he said, are “trying to consistently move us away from doing what we should do and that is be in Ottawa and do our business properly.” The Chamber shouldn’t so quickly move away from tradition that has stood for more than 150 years and he said he’s confident the Senate has the capacity to support all committees with the hybrid model.

Sen. Plett said it’s a matter of Sen. Woo being unwilling to compromise. He’d proposed having the committees conduct their organizational meetings virtually, but have them hybrid thereafter.

“It is the ISG and the ISG alone that are doing all of the stalling,” he said, adding that committees were ready to be constituted if all agreed to proceed by hybrid means, but it appears meeting virtually is a non-starter issue for both leaders.

Slow start to Senate work

Since the mid-March lockdown, only two of the Senate’s then 17 regular committees were convened, and only to study COVID-related matters. This session, the Chamber added the Audit and Oversight Committee, which will include Conservative Senator David Wells (Newfoundland and Labrador), ISG Senator Renée Dupuis (The Laurentides, Que.), Canadian Senators Group Senator Percy Downe (Charlottetown, P.E.I.), and two external members who are not yet named.

After getting approval to meet in mid-April, the Senate Finance Committee met 10 times between May and July 2, and has had three meetings in November as the only committee empowered at the moment to meet by hybrid or virtual means. It’s started studying the government’s emergency rent-relief bill, Bill C-9, which MPs unanimously agreed to fast track. The bill also includes provisions to extend the feds’ wage subsidy.

The Senate Social Affairs, Science, and Technology Committee, meanwhile, met eight times between the beginning of May and the end of June and has not met again.

Many Senators have said the stalling on committee set-up—which stretches back to last fall when the Chamber returned in December after the election—ultimately hasn’t prevented the body from doing its work. So much relies on the business of the House and government legislation, and with the House meeting for months by Special COVID-19 Committee, and bills pushed through as emergency pandemic spending, there wasn’t opportunity to do much more in the Senate, which was limited to a few members who could participate in the Chamber.

“We can’t deal with legislation that we don’t have,” said Progressive Senator Terry Mercer (Northend Halifax, N.S.), noting the government isn’t working at “breakneck speed” with legislation.

Between March and August, the Senate sat 12 times, while the House sat 14 times. In that period, Parliament quickly passed seven pieces of pandemic relief funding legislation, covering business relief spending to student benefits to emergency aid to the dairy sector.

That’s not going to happen anymore, said Sen. Plett, who said he’d put the government on notice this session that his caucus would not allow any government bills to reach Royal Assent without appearing before Senate committees first.

Since the second session started, however, the House has sat 23 times, and the Senate seven. This session, Bill C-4 was passed without committee study, but not without the Canadian Senators Group (CSG) pumping the brakes on immediate passage, and calling out the government for treating the Red Chamber as a rubber stamp rather than the space for sober second thought.

As for the latest committee delays, CSG Leader Scott Tannas said by email his previous comments to The Hill Times stand and he hopes Senators can untangle the latest issues soon.

“Our job is not to play procedural inside baseball around organization of the Senate, and we’ve done a lot of that, and I’m tired of it,” said Sen. Tannas (Alberta) in an interview last week. “A lot of people are tired of it.”

Senate ‘at risk’ with CIBA not meeting, chair says

Ontario Independent Senator Sabi Marwah, who chairs the Senate Internal Economy Committee, said the disagreement last week essentially means it can’t meet since it has no authority to do so when the Senate is not sitting.

As Sen. Marwah told the Chamber on Nov. 5, the Senate’s adoption of a report from the Selection Committee ended the Internal Economy Committee’s “intersessional authority under which it [had] functioned since the prorogation of Parliament this summer.” It’s hands are tied until Nov. 19, and then it can only meet in-person unless a new motion is adopted.

Since April, the Internal Economy Committee has met seven times, and four more times since the start of the second session. It held a meeting Nov. 5 and had no plans to meet this week, but Sen. Marwah warned his colleagues before his motion failed last week, that not passing it would put the Red Chamber “at risk.”

It was “inexplicable” for the Conservatives not to approve the motion allowing CIBA to meet, Sen. Marwah said by email.

“In the meantime, there is no person or entity with authority to act on CIBA’s behalf, including the Speaker of the Senate,” he said, with respect to the administration of the Senate, its employees, and resources.

“In the event of an emergency in the next 10 days or so, the Speaker has no more authority than any other Senator to manage or direct the administration of the Senate. Given the above, the Senate is exposed to risk should any emergency arise. Not approving the motion to allow CIBA to sit is inexplicable.”

Again, Sen. Plett said there was a way around it so CIBA could have held hybrid meetings, but the ISG wouldn’t agree to those terms. Even so, he disagreed that the short break creates a problem and puts the Senate at risk.

Sen. Mercer, who chairs the Selection Committee, said he wasn’t terribly worried to see the Conservatives deny the unanimous consent needed on his motion to have committees meet virtually, calling it a normal part of the process that will get sorted out when the Senate returns next week.

“I’m disappointed we’re not up and running,” said Sen. Mercer, who was appointed to the Senate in 2003 by former liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. “That’s the way it is.”

But the failure of a second motion to set up the Internal Economy Committee was another matter, and the first time to his memory that it hasn’t been able to meet. He said he agreed with Sen. Marwah’s assessment on the gap creating an unnecessary risk.



“We’ve always felt comfortable knowing that when we were not sitting that there was a committee to respond to situations that might arise. Hopefully there won’t be any situation that requires attention this week.”

