Are the CRTC and the CBC fair-weather friends?

The notion of a global village has been driven home this year, as a worldwide pandemic has had an impact unprecedented in the living memory of Canadians. Through lockdown, gradual reopening, and further setbacks, and as concerns mount over what comes next, we have watched as countries the world over continue to deal with this situation. Some have been more successful than others, but the interconnectedness of our world makes us appreciate the global reach of COVID-19, and the global response to the challenge it represents.