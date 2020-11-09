To address climate change and biodiversity loss, support Indigenous-led conservation

The United Nations issued two major reports recently about the state of biodiversity—the plants, animals, and natural systems we all depend on. The reports highlighted positive examples of conservation leadership from countries around the world. When it came to Canada, most of the solutions the UN cited are led by Indigenous Peoples. From Indigenous Guardians to Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas, the UN confirmed that Indigenous Nations are at the forefront of caring for lands and waters.
