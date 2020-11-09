Time for House, Senate to get down to serious issues facing country

As the federal government guides the country through this global pandemic, probably the most serious challenge facing Canada since the Second World War, our MPs and Senators should be rising to this historic challenge and turning their minds to the serious legislative and policy work needed to get through it while protecting as many lives as possible. But while most Canadians are worried about their health, their families, their future, and their jobs, the opposition parties in the House of Commons are either still pursuing the WE Charity scandal or trying to get the prime minister to apologize for the Oct. 16, 1970, War Measures Act, which are both mind-bogglingly out of touch and painful to watch.