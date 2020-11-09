‘He’s an extremely strategic thinker’: new PHAC president steps into key role in midst of pandemic, must prioritize better data collection efforts on vaccine registry, say top experts

The new head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, Iain Stewart, who stepped into the top post in the middle of the global pandemic six weeks ago, should focus more on improving overall data collection across the country, better coordinate efforts on finding a vaccine for COVID-19 and more effectively consult front-line workers who have the best insights into developments on the ground, say some of the country’s top doctors and experts.

Mr. Stewart replaced Tina Namiesniowski as president of PHAC in September who had been at the helm of the agency since May 2019.

Mr. Stewart has had an lengthy career in the public service, previously serving as the president of the National Research Council of Canada as well as associate secretary at the Treasury Board Secretariat.

“He’s an extremely strategic thinker,” according to Martha Crago, who worked with Mr. Stewart at Dalhousie University when she was the university’s vice-president of research and he was the assistant vice-president from 2009-2010.

“He can sit down and map out a path—’This is where you can go, here are the tools in the toolkit, here’s what you can use each one for, here’s what it takes get hold of that tool, and here’s what will help you build,’ ” said Ms. Crago, who is now the vice-principal of research and innovation at McGill University.

“He has a remarkable capacity for steering things and figuring out how to put things on track, how to get back on track, and how to make them move in the most strategic, powerful ways toward some end points.”

Given the ever-changing landscape associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to pivot quickly based on new information, Ms. Crago said Mr. Stewart can “think quickly, but not before he has information.”

“He’s very intent upon getting the information on which to make a reasoned decision, so he has that capacity to absorb information,” said Ms. Crago. “He has enormous respect for science, he wants to hear from scientists, what they know and what they think about implications, and then he has this remarkable knowledge of the machinery of government and how to make things happen in ways through the government and the impact on policy.”

Mr. Stewart was unavailable for an interview for this story, but a PHAC spokesperson told The Hill Times that there has been strong federal, provincial, and territorial collaboration among senior public health officials since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and that a special advisory committee (SAC), which is dedicated to the public health response to the pandemic, meets on a weekly basis.

“Through the SAC, [PHAC] has collaborated with provinces and territories on all aspects of Canada’s response to COVID-19 including: testing/laboratory activities, surveillance and data reporting, public health measures and national guidance including infection prevention control and clinical care guidance for the health sector, border measures, personal protective equipment/supplies, vaccination, and risk communications and outreach,” according to spokesperson Eric Morrissette. “Finally, this fall, PHAC will focus is to develop a COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan and bolster the capacity of the public health system and will continue to carry out our ongoing and important work to protect the health and safety of Canadians and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Sandy Buchman, former president of the Canadian Medical Association and associate professor at the University of Toronto, told The Hill Times that he believes the role of the PHAC should include improved coordination around the country, particularly with regards to implementing rapid testing.

“And more support with regards to contact tracing, and providing federal guidance to provincial, municipal and regional health authorities on the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Buchman. “We need rapid testing, we need contact tracing, we need clear messaging and coordination right now for the flu vaccine, as this is a precursor for COVID vaccination.”

“I can foresee similar problems,” added Dr. Buchman. “It’s kind of an experiment in real life, we’re in the middle of it, and sometimes science can be chaotic in the middle of an experiment, and I think we’re experiencing that kind of chaos in a lot of ways.”

‘You really need to listen to front-line staff and unions’

Mario Possamai, who served as senior adviser to Justice Archie Campbell when he headed the SARS Commission into the 2003 Ontario outbreak, recently authored a report entitled, “A Time of Fear,” an independent investigation commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, which outlines “Canada’s systemic preventable failure to adequately prepare and urgently respond to the gravest public health emergency in a century,” according to a press release.

“One of the lessons of SARS was that you really need to listen to front-line staff and to unions,” said Mr. Possamai in an interview with The Hill Times. “Into March of 2003, victory was declared over SARS and there were newspaper ads, but at North York General, a number of nurses were saying, ‘SARS has not gone away, we’re still seeing cases,’ and they tried to alert managers, hospital staff and public health, and they weren’t listened to and they were ignored.”

“So the lesson is that you really have to listen to front-line staff because they know what’s going on, and this time around, we just didn’t,” said Mr. Possamai. “When you look at long-term care facilities, they were desperate to get the word out that tragic things were happening in long-term care facilities, and no one was listening.”

In the conclusion of his lengthy report, Mr. Possamai notes that “COVID-19 did not have to be this bad.”

“COVID‐19 was a perfect storm. On worker safety, it exposed the failure to learn from SARS and protect health workers at a precautionary level, and to stockpile the means of doing so,” writes Mr. Possamami. “In contrast, Canada’s SARS peers, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, protected their health workers at precautionary level and ensured they had sufficient supplies.”

PHAC can play role facilitating better information around vaccine supply, says former top doctor

Dr. Paul Gully, a senior public health physician who was director of Health Canada’s population and public health branch and the department’s main spokesperson during the 2003 SARS outbreak, said “what we really need, which is something that’s been discussed for years, is a vaccine registry.”

“Do we have, in Canada, a good handle on the immunization coverage of children and adults? And the answer is no. So when we start introducing a new vaccine or multiple new vaccines, are we going to be able to have a handle on the vaccine supply? That’s really between the provinces, territories, and drug companies, but the feds could have a role in facilitating that,” said Dr. Gully.

Dr. Gully noted that there is legislation that allows Statistics Canada to demand information, something which is not true of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“[PHAC] can’t demand anything from the provinces and territories in terms of data—it’s all related to agreements and arrangements,” said Dr. Gully. “The federal government has to decide what part it has to play in public health—should public health services be part of the Canada Health Act?”

Dr. Joel Kettner, a former chief public health officer for Manitoba, told The Hill Times that a major priority for PHAC going forward should include a push for obtaining more and better data from the provinces.

“Secondly, assembling that data into meaningful and useful information, thirdly, having the capacity to analyze the data, and fourthly, to share this information and the analysis on a regular and real time basis with public health officials and practitioners across the country, with governments, the public and the media,” said Dr. Kettner. “What is, in my opinion, the most important thing right now, is a better understanding of the epidemiology of the virus and the disease, and a better understanding of the science, evidence, and pros and cons and considerations of the various strategies that have been and are being implemented.”

Public Health Agency of Canada timeline

April 2004: The Public Health Agency of Canada was formed in 2004 in response to the SARS epidemic, a move made to renew the federal government’s role in public health in response to the recommendations of the Naylor Report.

April 2009: The first Canadian cases of H1N1 confirmed by PHAC in late April, with Canada reporting over 40,000 confirmed cases at the end of the virus’ second wave.

November 2014: The Conservative government announces that a new president of PHAC would lead the agency as a deputy head, a role previously held by Canada’s top doctor. Krista Outhwaite is promoted to the job by then-prime minister Stephen Harper.

May 2019: The Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN), one of Canada’s contributions to the WHO, effectively went silent.

May 2019: Tina Namiesniowski is appointed president of PHAC.

January 2020: The first Canadian case of the novel coronavirus was reported by Health Canada on Jan. 25, 2020.

March 2020: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the creation of the Cabinet Committee on the federal response to the coronavirus disease.

September 2020: Health Minister Patty Hajdu orders an independent review of GPHIN.

September 2020: Ms. Namiesniowski steps down from her role as president of PHAC, and is replaced by Iain Stewart, who previously headed the National Research Council of Canada.