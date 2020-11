It is shameful to have these false patriots stain the honourable, exemplary, and selfless work the men and women of the Canadian military perform in the service of the public and Canada.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, pictured April 30, 2020, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa. Individuals found to support neo-Nazi, and violent white supremacist organizations should have their security clearance, reliability, secret or top-secret clearance revoked. Reservists and contractors should also be cleared for reliability and stripped of their clearance and contracts should it be found they are involved with these violent groups. It is that simple, writes Huda Mukbil.