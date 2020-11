A carbon tax is not necessarily a bad idea, but for a conservative politician, supporting it is bad politics. Simply put, to keep his base happy, Erin O’Toole can’t be seen as pro-tax.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, pictured Nov. 4, 2020, in Ottawa. There are some things in politics that should never ever happen. The mayor of New York City should never declare himself to be a Boston Red Sox fan, the premier of Quebec should never join the Monarchist League, and the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada should never support new taxes, writes Gerry Nicholls.