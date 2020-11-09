Justice Minister Lametti’s director of criminal law leaves post to return to Legal Aid Commission in Yellowknife

Plus, Tania Amghar is back in Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office, among other recent additions to the minister’s team.
Justice Minister David Lametti, pictured Oct. 19, 2020, speaking with media in the West Block about the re-introduction of Bill C-5, on sexual assault training in the criminal justice system. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti recently bade farewell to his director of criminal law, Nicola Langille.
In low voter turnout elections, Get Out the Vote is even more important than it is in high voter turnout elections, says Mike McDonald, the former manager of Christy Clark’s successful 2013 election campaign.
Chartering a plane for the full campaign may be tricky, but strategists say the party's leader still needs to make trips across different pockets of the country to maintain their parties' national profile.