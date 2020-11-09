Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Feature

Justice Minister Lametti’s director of criminal law leaves post to return to Legal Aid Commission in Yellowknife

By Laura Ryckewaert      November 9, 2020

Plus, Tania Amghar is back in Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office, among other recent additions to the minister’s team.

Justice Minister David Lametti, pictured Oct. 19, 2020, speaking with media in the West Block about the re-introduction of Bill C-5, on sexual assault training in the criminal justice system. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti recently bade farewell to his director of criminal law, Nicola Langille.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Canada’s ‘most abnormal recession’ requires continued federal support for households, says top economist, but the longer we’re stuck, the worse it gets

News|By Mike Lapointe
'The government has a responsibility to present a plan for economic recovery that is based on an employed, working population,' says Conservative MP Pat Kelly.

Feds’ COVID-19 debt hits $278.8-billion, but government debt payments are falling

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government actually spent less on debt charges this summer than last, thanks to low interest rates and a rush from the Bank of Canada and other investors to gobble up government bonds.

The Joe and Kamala cavalry

Opinion|By Lisa Van Dusen
As democracy declares the end of a one-term eternity, the world rejoices.

Expected rise in mail-in voting to alter GOTV dynamics, federal parties need to adjust strategies for the next election, say political players

News|By Abbas Rana
In low voter turnout elections, Get Out the Vote is even more important than it is in high voter turnout elections, says Mike McDonald, the former manager of Christy Clark’s successful 2013 election campaign.

Health Committee punts Hajdu’s appearance after ‘conveniently’ scheduled vote eats into testimony

News|By Palak Mangat
After an hour of procedural wrangling, MPs ultimately agreed to reschedule the meeting for next week. But it's up to the minister to block off two hours on her schedule.

Pandemic could help level playing field for parties if more resources shift to digital, say politicos

News|By Beatrice Paez
Chartering a plane for the full campaign may be tricky, but strategists say the party's leader still needs to make trips across different pockets of the country to maintain their parties' national profile.

Close U.S. race shows need for ‘incremental’ approach to policy reform, says former diplomat

News|By Palak Mangat
'You need this slow-moving government, because Americans don't necessarily have the trust in a government that moves too quickly,' says Sarah Goldfeder, a former U.S. diplomat.

Treasury Board president slammed for transparency gaps in spending following ‘damning’ PBO reports

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Two hundred thousand civil servants—or 70 per cent of the federal workforce—are working from home, says Jean-Yves Duclos, offering these figures for the first time.

Slow Senate start amid pandemic a lesson to limit delay tactics, says CSG leader

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'Our job is not to play procedural inside baseball around organization of the Senate, and we’ve done a lot of that, and I’m tired of it,' says Sen. Scott Tannas.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions