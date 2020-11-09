Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

A COVID-busting fiscal plan should put nature first

By Sandra Schwartz      November 9, 2020

Saving nature is key not only to protecting the planet but also to saving lives and preserving prosperity.

Canadians need speak up now to urge Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to follow through on the government’s conservation commitments, writes Sandra Schwartz. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

When Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers her fall economic statement—widely anticipated in the coming days—most expect a first-time glimpse of Canada’s long-term plan to battle back the pandemic gloom. Many hope the outlook will echo the COVID-focused message from a special summit of the UN General Assembly a few weeks back: one antidote to the sickened state of the planet and its people, the UN group declared, is nature.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘He’s an extremely strategic thinker’: new PHAC president steps into key role in midst of pandemic, must prioritize better data collection efforts on vaccine registry, say top experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
The new president of PHAC should focus on getting rapid testing, contact tracing, clear messaging, and coordination for the flu vaccine, which is a precursor for the COVID vaccination, say top doctors and experts.

Feds’ COVID-19 debt hits $278.8-billion, but government debt payments are falling

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government actually spent less on debt charges this summer than last, thanks to low interest rates and a rush from the Bank of Canada and other investors to gobble up government bonds.

Expected rise in mail-in voting to alter GOTV dynamics, federal parties need to adjust strategies for the next election, say political players

News|By Abbas Rana
In low voter turnout elections, Get Out the Vote is even more important than it is in high voter turnout elections, says Mike McDonald, the former manager of Christy Clark’s successful 2013 election campaign.

Health Committee punts Hajdu’s appearance after ‘conveniently’ scheduled vote eats into testimony

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat 12:23 PM ET
After an hour of procedural wrangling, MPs ultimately agreed to reschedule the meeting for next week. But it's up to the minister to block off two hours on her schedule.

Pandemic could help level playing field for parties if more resources shift to digital, say politicos

News|By Beatrice Paez
Chartering a plane for the full campaign may be tricky, but strategists say the party's leader still needs to make trips across different pockets of the country to maintain their parties' national profile.

Close U.S. race shows need for ‘incremental’ approach to policy reform, says former diplomat

News|By Palak Mangat
'You need this slow-moving government, because Americans don't necessarily have the trust in a government that moves too quickly,' says Sarah Goldfeder, a former U.S. diplomat.

Treasury Board president slammed for transparency gaps in spending following ‘damning’ PBO reports

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Two hundred thousand civil servants—or 70 per cent of the federal workforce—are working from home, says Jean-Yves Duclos, offering these figures for the first time.

Slow Senate start amid pandemic a lesson to limit delay tactics, says CSG leader

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'Our job is not to play procedural inside baseball around organization of the Senate, and we’ve done a lot of that, and I’m tired of it,' says Sen. Scott Tannas.

U.S. election: more of the same?

Opinion|By Gwynne Dyer
The Republicans are almost certain to keep their majority in the Senate, in which case they can block any new legislation the Democrats want to pass even if Biden does win the presidency.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions