Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, in a recent speech to the Canadian Club, attacked elites, globalization, Bay Street finance, and the corporate focus on shareholder value. It has already caused dismay among traditional Conservative supporters.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, pictured on Oct. 28, 2020, arriving for the Conservative party caucus meeting at Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa. Mr. O’Toole’s efforts, despite divisive language, to become a more populist politician will lead all of our political parties to focus on genuine grievances of large numbers of Canadians. If so, this could mean the average Canadian will be better off, writes David Crane.