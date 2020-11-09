Ottawa International Writers’ Festival hosts a Remembrance Day podcast with bestselling war authors Tim Cook and Scott Anderson on Nov. 11 at noon

The Ottawa International Writers Festival will host a Remembrance Day podcast featuring Canadian historian Tim Cook, pictured, author of Vimy: The Battle and the Legend and The Fight For History: 75 years of Forgetting, Remembering, and Remaking Canada's Second World War, on how World War II has been remembered and taught over the past 75 years, and Scott Anderson’s bestselling overview of the early years of the Cold War and the CIA's covert battles against communism in his book, The Quiet American: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War: A Tragedy in Three Acts. Both authors examine military history and its role in our culture today. A limited number of signed books are available from Perfect Books on Elgin Street in Ottawa. This podcast event happens on Nov. 11, at 12 p.m.