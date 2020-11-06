‘We all need the U.S. to get its stuff together’: election leaves powerful Canadian business lobby hoping for certainty

An uncertain election result in the United States following four years of an unpredictable Donald Trump presidency have Canadian business groups hoping for a quick resolution, and a return to stability for Canada’s biggest trading partner.

“The sooner this gets resolved, the better,” said Perrin Beatty, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and a former secretary of state for external affairs under prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Some Canadian businesses that operate on both sides of the border have found it hard to make plans during a divisive U.S. election campaign and, now, prolonged electoral count, Mr. Beatty told The Hill Times on Nov. 5, two days after the U.S. held its election, with the result still to be determined.

Investors who want to plug money into cross-border projects “want to know what the rules are,” he said. “Any uncertainty is the enemy of business.”

Canadian manufacturers often rely heavily on cross-border trade, and they’re hoping for a clear-cut result, and a more predictable U.S. government, to emerge, said Dennis Darby, the CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters industry lobby group.

Manufacturers have spent the past four years trying to manage and respond to trade penalties and free trade re-negotiations brought against Canada by the Trump White House.

“I think it’s been unpredictable, and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody, the last four years,” said Mr. Darby. “People have been sort of hedging where they make their investments … because of that uncertainty.”

Mr. Darby said he believed that a re-elected Trump government would be even less predictable, and more hostile to Canadian exporters than it had been during Mr. Trump’s first term.

“I wouldn’t suspect it’s going to be easy with a Trump administration, especially if they get re-elected. I think they would be even more liable to do what they feel like,” he said.

As of Nov. 6, however, Democratic challenger Joe Biden was poised to win the presidential election. Projections from CNN suggested that Mr. Biden had to win just two of five mainland U.S. states where the race was close and the ballots were still being counted. Mr. Trump needed to win four of those five states, plus Alaska, where he had a strong lead.

While the vote counts were on-going, Mr. Trump had already started to cry foul, alleging a conspiracy to steal the election from him. It appeared from his statements that he may not concede if Mr. Biden wins the election. He had not put forward any evidence of voting irregularities, but his campaign had filed lawsuits in some of the states.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” claimed Mr. Trump in his first press conference since election day, on the evening of Nov. 5. He also suggested several conspiracy theories about how the voting process was being rigged against him, without any solid evidence to back up the claims.

After the election, some of Mr. Trump’s supporters started a Facebook group called Stop the Steal, which was joined by more than 320,000 people in about 22 hours. Facebook shut down the group for trying to incite violence.

Keystone XL could become key bilateral issue again

Mr. Darby said he believed a government run by Mr. Biden would “wholeheartedly” implement the new Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, and issue fewer threats to trading partners about imposing new tariffs, a habit of the Trump government that Mr. Darby said made it difficult for exporters to plan for their business.

Mr. Biden has also promised to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously than Mr. Trump, who has downplayed the threat posed by the virus even while it has killed more than 240,000 Americans.

“We all need the U.S. to get its stuff together. Get a government back, get the next administration in place, get control of how it manages the pandemic. Because we are all, both Canada and Mexico, so economically dependent upon the U.S.. It’s important that the U.S. works,” said Mr. Darby.

However, both Mr. Darby and Mr. Beatty said they expected that a government run by Mr. Biden would take some measures to protect U.S. businesses at the expense of those that export to the U.S. Like Mr. Trump did in 2016, Mr. Biden has campaigned on a promise to promote and protect the U.S. manufacturing sector.

“One of the things that Canadians will have to be cautious about is that we tend to assume that whatever it is Trump is in favour of, the democrats are opposed to. And that’s not necessarily the case,” said Mr. Beatty.

Mr. Biden has also opposed the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would link Alberta’s oilfields to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Whatever the result of the election, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic struggles and political strife will likely keep the U.S. government focused on domestic affairs in the near future, said Independent Senator Peter Boehm (Ontario), who worked in Canada’s embassy in Washington and later as Canada’s senior associate deputy minister for foreign affairs before his appointment to the Senate.

A Biden victory would make Keystone XL a “very large issue” for Canada and Alberta in particular, said Sen. Boehm. Battles over softwood lumber, steel and aluminum could continue as well, he said.

Mr. Biden would come into the job with some experience dealing with Canada-U.S. issues, given his time serving in the U.S. Senate and as the vice-president in Barack Obama’s administration. Mr. Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, spent several years living in Canada as a teenager.

“You would be dealing with someone who knows Canada,” said Sen. Boehm.

Nova Scotia Conservative Senators Group Sen. Stephen Greene (Halifax-Citadel) told The Hill Times that it’s too early to predict whether Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden will be better for Canada. Whoever wins the election, it will take some time to figure out what the new presidency means for Canada.

“We shouldn’t bank on the fact that Biden will be better for us than Trump,” said Sen. Greene. “I would say we won’t be able to make a good judgment of that for at least six months.”

Veteran Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.), who is also co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said that he and other members of the group are watching the U.S. election results closely. He said the Canadian government is very respectful of the electoral process and will work with whomever is elected.

“This one is close and it’s still up in the air, we’ll have to wait and see and we’ll have to work with whoever’s there,” said Mr. Easter, a nine term MP and a former cabinet minister, now chair of the powerful House Finance Committee.

His advice for Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Easter said, is to be ready for either outcome, and get his staff to prepare briefing notes to understand where both candidates stand on issues affecting both countries. He said this will be help Canada’s government find common ground with the election winner, and prepare for issues where both countries don’t see eye to eye.

“Have the research done on the policies of both presidential candidates going forward ,” said Mr. Easter. “They both [have identified in] a number of areas what they want to do. Do research and the documentation that we need to understand where they may be going. And, and be prepared with our arguments to ensure the policies that they’re bringing forward are not injurious to Canada.”

Conservative political insider Tim Powers, in an interview, said that the Canadian government could use the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election as a model to work from. The winner of that election, George W. Bush, was decided about a month after the vote. At the time, the top Canadian government officials did not make take any position on the election, while the Americans went through recounts and a legal process that decided in favour of Mr. Bush and against Democratic candidate Al Gore.

“The Canadian government, the official opposition leader, are behaving in the right manner in the right way,” said Mr. Powers, vice chair of the Summa Strategies. “Canada has to be careful, and Canadian leaders have to be careful…not to get caught cheerleading for one side or the other.”

Former Liberal MP Joe Jordan agreed:

“If the last two elections have shown us anything, you can’t count your chickens till they’re hatched,” said Mr. Jordan, former parliamentary secretary to then-prime minister Jean Chrétien. “You stay calm. Monitor. It’s not our election, we’re interested observers.”

Prof. Allan Lichtman, a distinguished historian at the American University, who has correctly predicted the last nine consecutive presidential elections, starting in 1984, described this presidential election as one of the “most important” in the country’s history. He described two key reasons for this description, arguing Mr. Trump has jeopardized the future of this world by refusing to undertake concrete steps to address the issue of climate change.

By making unfounded claims about the counting process, Mr. Trump is questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. electoral process, he said. Prof. Lichtman, who predicted in July that Mr. Trump would lose the election, said that this election was a choice between Mr. Trump, who he said is “willing to trash American democracy for his own selfish interests,” and Mr. Biden who is a “decent guy” who knows how to get things done by working closely with opposition parties. He said he prefers Mr. Biden over President Trump.

“Donald Trump has stopped our efforts to combat catastrophic climate change,” said Prof. Lichtman, who is a Democrat. “He’s thrown them into reverse. And if we don’t solve climate change, nothing else is going to matter. You’re not going to have a liveable planet, our children are not going to be able to survive and thrive. Secondly, our democracy, as we’ve seen by Trump’s despicable election behaviour, he has utterly no respect for our democracy. And, Biden is no John F. Kennedy. He’s no Barack Obama. He’s not an inspirational figure. But he’s a really decent guy. He’s non threatening, he’s reconciling. He knows how to work across the aisle and maybe someone like that is just what we need right now.”

