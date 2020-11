'Most of my friends were hoping that this would not only be a rejection of Donald Trump, but the rejection of Trumpism. I don't think you can read this election as having achieved that,' says former U.S. ambassador David Jacobson.

Former special assistant to two U.S. ambassadors, Sarah Goldfeder, pictured on Nov. 5, says that if Joe Biden becomes president, it could be 'easier' for him to represent the voice of more Americans if the Senate is controlled by the Republicans, as he would be 'forced into compromise.'