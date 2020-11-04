Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Global

U.S. election: more of the same?

By Gwynne Dyer       November 4, 2020

The Republicans are almost certain to keep their majority in the Senate, in which case they can block any new legislation the Democrats want to pass even if Biden does win the presidency. That includes any attempt to tackle the electoral college issue, which was a fairly forlorn hope in any case.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The culture war (mostly without guns) that already obsesses and disfigures the United States will continue. Indeed, it will intensify if Trump loses the election but continues to deny it and claim fraud, as he most certainly will. Losing the presidency is virtually an existential question for him, since without it he would be exposed to an avalanche of legal charges, writes Gwynne Dyer. Photographs courtesy of Commons Wikimedia

LONDON, U.K.—By the time you read this you may know more than I do as I write it, but some conclusions about the U.S. election are already certain.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Let’s just have an outcome’: preaching patience, politicos weigh in on U.S. election night

News
‘We’re looking at a result that shows America is pretty divided,’ says Conservative strategist Kate Harrison, predicting that whatever the outcome U.S. President Donald Trump will be ‘a fixture’ in American politics for

Remote voting is the right tool for now, but should stay temporary: MPs

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘It’s easier to have confrontational, adversarial approaches when you’ve got a distance and a screen between you,’ says Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, reflecting on the House’s new remote system.

CSC in ‘flagrant non-compliance’ of solitary confinement rules, prison watchdog says

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
New data shows only 5.7 per cent of prisoners spent four hours outside of their cell every day—in violation of the law brought in by the Liberals last Parliament.

Eleven weeks after becoming finance minister, Freeland’s mandate letter has yet to be released

News|By Neil Moss
PMO spokesperson Alex Wellstead says mandate letters are 'built off of the Speech from the Throne and will be released in due course.'

Slow Senate start amid pandemic a lesson to limit delay tactics, says CSG leader

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'Our job is not to play procedural inside baseball around organization of the Senate, and we’ve done a lot of that, and I’m tired of it,' says Sen. Scott Tannas.

As Canada braces for civil unrest in U.S., feds likely to rely on contacts built over Trump years, says former PMO staffer

News|By Beatrice Paez
'The luck it will have in dealing with whatever comes is that the relationship-building efforts are so broad that they don’t really turn over,' says Diamond Isinger, who sat on a team dedicated to prepping for Trump.

How to watch the U.S. election results in Canada

News|By Palak Mangat
CBC will be reporting the projected winner in states and across the country once a majority of the five major U.S. networks—CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—make a call, according to the broadcaster's resident pollster.

A year after wrapping renovations, Indigenous space in 100 Wellington St. yet to open

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada says ‘the opening of the short-term use of the Indigenous Peoples’ Space is yet to be determined.’

‘It’s going to be a very long night’: how Canada’s politicos are spending U.S. election night

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'There’s a lot at stake for the polling business. Last time, it was at least as much a shock of who won, [as well as] a shock over the polling being wrong,' says former-pollster-turned Senator Donna Dasko.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions