U.S. election: more of the same?

The Republicans are almost certain to keep their majority in the Senate, in which case they can block any new legislation the Democrats want to pass even if Biden does win the presidency. That includes any attempt to tackle the electoral college issue, which was a fairly forlorn hope in any case.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The culture war (mostly without guns) that already obsesses and disfigures the United States will continue. Indeed, it will intensify if Trump loses the election but continues to deny it and claim fraud, as he most certainly will. Losing the presidency is virtually an existential question for him, since without it he would be exposed to an avalanche of legal charges, writes Gwynne Dyer. Photographs courtesy of Commons Wikimedia
LONDON, U.K.—By the time you read this you may know more than I do as I write it, but some conclusions about the U.S. election are already certain.
‘We’re looking at a result that shows America is pretty divided,’ says Conservative strategist Kate Harrison, predicting that whatever the outcome U.S. President Donald Trump will be ‘a fixture’ in American politics for
'The luck it will have in dealing with whatever comes is that the relationship-building efforts are so broad that they don’t really turn over,' says Diamond Isinger, who sat on a team dedicated to prepping for Trump.
CBC will be reporting the projected winner in states and across the country once a majority of the five major U.S. networks—CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—make a call, according to the broadcaster's resident pollster.
'There’s a lot at stake for the polling business. Last time, it was at least as much a shock of who won, [as well as] a shock over the polling being wrong,' says former-pollster-turned Senator Donna Dasko.