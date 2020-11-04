U.S. election: more of the same?

The Republicans are almost certain to keep their majority in the Senate, in which case they can block any new legislation the Democrats want to pass even if Biden does win the presidency. That includes any attempt to tackle the electoral college issue, which was a fairly forlorn hope in any case.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The culture war (mostly without guns) that already obsesses and disfigures the United States will continue. Indeed, it will intensify if Trump loses the election but continues to deny it and claim fraud, as he most certainly will. Losing the presidency is virtually an existential question for him, since without it he would be exposed to an avalanche of legal charges, writes Gwynne Dyer.