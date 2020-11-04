Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

The dark and sombre shadows of the Atlantic fishery conflict

By Ken Coates       November 4, 2020

The current situation demands attention be drawn to the meaning of the 'moderate livelihood' provision in the Marshall decision and the reality that the growing First Nations population is demanding a greater share of the regional fishery.

Two fishers fighting in Nova Scotia. We must also remember that the present conflict did not have to happen. Ottawa knew of the First Nations’ dissatisfaction with the 'moderate livelihood' provisions, the need for greater commercial space for the growing Indigenous population, and more First Nations participation in fisheries management, writes Ken Coates. Image courtesy of CBC The National, Oct. 14, 2020

There is real sadness in the anger and violence erupting on the East Coast. This kind of conflict is not the norm in Canada, particularly when racially loaded comments, threats, and violence are included. The Government of Canada faces a difficult situation out of which must emerge a balance, with an effort to define and extend Indigenous and treaty rights on one side of the scale, and conservation and the need to regulate fisheries on the other.

