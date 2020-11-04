The American election: in an obscure race, a cause for optimism

KAMOURASKA, QUE.—I am a “glass half-full” person. When the chips are down, I believe things will get better. I take my inspiration from a time years ago, when I was part of a terrified group of 20-somethings standing on the knife edge of Mount Victoria in the Rockies in an August blizzard at 11,200 feet. Our guide, the famed Rudi Gertsch, looked at the terrified faces around him and said, “you know, one day we will all look back at this and laugh.”