Macron’s statements over string of killings in France inflame Islamophobia

The brutal killings in Nice, France, seem to follow the same pattern of killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, earlier this month. Muslims all over the world condemn these killings as much as, if not more than, every person who does not accept any justification for violence. A terrorist is a terrorist regardless of religion, color, race, or nationality.
