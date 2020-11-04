Hail to the Chief: Chris Carter tapped to lead CBC’s parliamentary newsroom

'The luck it will have in dealing with whatever comes is that the relationship-building efforts are so broad that they don’t really turn over,' says Diamond Isinger, who sat on a team dedicated to prepping for Trump.
CBC will be reporting the projected winner in states and across the country once a majority of the five major U.S. networks—CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—make a call, according to the broadcaster's resident pollster.
'There’s a lot at stake for the polling business. Last time, it was at least as much a shock of who won, [as well as] a shock over the polling being wrong,' says former-pollster-turned Senator Donna Dasko.