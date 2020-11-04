FreeCihanErdal: Canada needs to press Turkey on release of Carleton student

#FreeCihanErdal is currently circulating on social media, a demand for the release of the Carleton University PhD student from his imprisonment in Turkey. Since Cihan’s detention on Sept. 25, this call has been heard across Canada and around the world. Thousands have responded and lent their support so far.



Why should Canadians, let alone our government and politicians, be concerned about Cihan, a permanent resident but not a citizen of our country? He is a promising, award-winning scholar who has devoted much of his boundless energy, deep knowledge, and creativity to promoting youth, LGBTQ+ rights, peace and environmental causes. He and his partner decided to build their future in Canada, and he is someone many of us would want to be part of our communities fighting for a better world for us all.