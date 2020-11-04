Eleven weeks after becoming finance minister, Freeland’s mandate letter has yet to be released

Eleven weeks after she was tapped to guide Canada’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberal government has yet to release a mandate letter outlining policy objectives for Chrystia Freeland.

Some observers have raised concern over the lack of fiscal transparency in pandemic spending as the government hasn’t tabled a budget in more than 19 months. Past finance minister Bill Morneau last released an economic and fiscal statement in July, and an economic and fiscal update in December 2019.

The publicly available mandate letters, the government has said, allow Canadians to “hold the government to account.” The Liberal government publicly released mandate letters for the first time in Canadian history following the 2015 election to promote greater transparency.

Ms. Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), who also serves as deputy prime minister, was shuffled into her new post as finance minister on Aug. 18 following Mr. Morneau’s resignation the day before. On the same day, Queen’s Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.), who has also not received his new mandate letter, succeeded Ms. Freeland as the minister responsible for intergovernmental affairs.

Typically, since 2015, mandate letters have been released within a month of cabinet shuffles, although there have been instances when it took longer. Not every cabinet minister has been given a mandate letter after a shuffle. In the midst of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, for example, the cabinet ministers who were shuffled on March 1 and March 18, 2019, did not receive updated mandate letters.

The longest gap between a minister being appointed and receiving their mandate letter was following the resignation from cabinet of then-fisheries and oceans minister Hunter Tootoo on May 31, 2016. The mandate letter for his successor, Mr. LeBlanc, was released on Aug. 19, 12 weeks later.

Mandate letters were released prior to the two previous Liberal Throne Speeches at the start of the parliamentary session.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Alex Wellstead said mandate letters are “built off of the Speech from the Throne and will be released in due course.” He didn’t say whether all cabinet ministers will receive a new mandate letter.

The mandate letter for the finance minister currently posted on the PMO’s website—issued to Mr. Morneau on Dec. 13, three months before the pandemic hit Canada—states his main objectives are to reduce government debt “as a function” of Canada’s economy, “build confidence” in the Canadian economy by preserving the AAA, invest in “people and in the things that give people a better quality of life,” and to “preserve fiscal firepower” in case of an economic downturn. Since that time, Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio has surged and one of the three central credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, downgraded Canada to an AA+ rating in June.

Former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page said mandate letters should have been revised and made public after the Sept. 23 Throne Speech.

“I do not think the government has been sufficiently transparent with Parliament and Canadians on the spending for COVID-19 fiscal supports,” said Mr. Page, now the president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy, in an email.

“Reporting on fiscal supports during the 2020 pandemic will fall far short of the public quarterly reports we saw during the 2009-10 fiscal stimulus response to the global financial crisis (yet fiscal supports are at least 10 times larger),” he added.

He said weak reporting on fiscal supports undermines discussion on the effectiveness of the current fiscal programs, as well as Parliament’s accountability role.

The government website that lists COVID-19 fiscal programs hasn’t been updated since Aug. 11. Current Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux told The Hill Times last month that it has been “much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s office” since Ms. Freeland assumed the role.

Summa Strategies senior adviser Elliot Hughes, a former aide to Mr. Morneau in the finance minister’s office, said he hopes to see new mandate letters released as soon as possible.

“It is in the best interest of the government to put their mandate letters out as soon as possible,” he said. “It gives them a work plan.”

He said while he hopes the mandate letters are out soon, there should be an understanding of the uniqueness of the current situation, which has shifted typical timelines and typical expectations of when things are released.

Mr. Hughes noted that, while mandate letters are “important,” they aren’t “key” documents of transparency.

“It is one of the ways the public understands … what ministers will be focused on,” he said. “I think for ministers, they provide a good work plan, but they certainly are not the be all and end all of what ministers are going to be working towards.”

Mr. Hughes said the government has tried to outline a plan without going into specifics, such as with the July fiscal snapshot, the Speech from the Throne, and Ms. Freeland’s recent speech at the Global Toronto Forum.

In her Oct. 28 address to the forum, Ms. Freeland called for “meaningful investment” to rebound from COVID-19.

“Our fiscally expansive approach to fighting the coronavirus cannot and will not be infinite. It is limited and temporary,” she said, adding that “the risks of withdrawing support too soon outweigh the dangers of spending too much.”

Mr. Elliot said the challenge the government will face will be from stakeholders who want to see a more upfront fiscal plan.

“From [the government’s] perspective, they feel like they’re in the middle of an emergency and it would be too early to begin [establishing] fiscal anchors and other fiscal guardrails,” he said. “I think the challenge they face is there will be a set of stakeholders who are going to become increasingly upset about that.”

Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher said the release of mandate letters is “important” for government transparency.

“Although the finance minister has made statements and given a speech that hints at the mandate that the prime minister has given her, the full mandate letter should be out there as a clear written statement [that] everyone can examine,” he said.

Mr. Conacher said the letter should have come out around the time of the Throne Speech.

“In many areas, this government is trying to delay disclosure and transparency past the next election,” he said. “If they’re delaying disclosure of everything until after the next election, then voters get denied the right to judge this government based on its full record.”

New mandate letter would clarify responsibility for Canada-U.S. relations

A mandate letter for Ms. Freeland would not only outline key fiscal objectives, it would also clarify ministerial responsibility over the Canada-U.S. relations file.

Ms. Freeland—who built up close links in Washington, D.C., as she was stick-handling the arduous NAFTA renegotiations—was tasked with continuing to oversee Canada-U.S. relations when she was shuffled from foreign affairs to deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs in November 2019.

When she was shuffled again last August, a government official told The Hill Times at the time that she would keep an important role in the relationship, while another official said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) and International Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham-Thornhill, Ont.) would have added responsibilities in the relationship. The CBC reported that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) would also have added responsibility. A Reuters report, citing three government sources, suggested that Ms. Freeland would no longer spearhead Canada’s relationship with its most important ally.

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times