Canadian taxpayers must refuse to fly blindly, given the amount of money needed for a bailout. Supporting an airline bailout makes sense if the terms, use of money, and the benefits to Canadians are clear.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, pictured Oct. 27, 2020, on the Hill, recently suggested the Canadian government could take an ownership stake to bail out our airlines. But Daniel Tsai argues that the Canadian government should explore other options instead, including offering low interest loans to airlines, guaranteed by the airlines' assets, which are lower risk.