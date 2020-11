Our pundit class is failing to properly articulate the social and political issues of the day and it’s obvious. In the pandemic, everyone is telling on themselves.

Before the U.S. election day, more than 91.6 million American had cast their ballots, proving that politics is for everyone, affects everyone, all the way down the ballot and up again. The election was also a referendum on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but try getting pundits, insiders, and personalities to communicate that simple reality clearly and concisely in a Canadian context, writes Erica Ifill.