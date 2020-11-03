Politics This Morning: Peter MacKay to sit out next election

'The last thing you want is for people to feel pressured to come to work when they’re potentially sick, or that they’re going to be putting themselves or others at risk in doing so,' says PIPSC president Debi Daviau.
'The emphasis was certainly on developing relationships with people, with individuals, so you could call on them if you had a concern and to explain to them the Canadian viewpoint,' says Sen. Cordy.
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.