How to watch the U.S. election results in Canada

By Palak Mangat       November 3, 2020

CBC will be reporting the projected winner in states and across the country once a majority of the five major U.S. networks—CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—make a call, according to the broadcaster's resident pollster Éric Grenier.

It's decision day for American voters on Nov. 3, who will continue to cast their ballots and decide if they want to send former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden, left, or incumbent President Donald Trump, right, to the White House for the next four years. Various Canadian media outlets will be offering a play-by-play analysis of the night's events. The Hill Times file photograph, photograph courtesy of Global Affairs Canada
Hillites and political junkies looking to follow the play-by-play calls Tuesday night for the U.S. presidential election in Canada have no shortage of options. 

Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC, is leaning on its U.S.-based correspondents to guide its projections. CBC will offer live results and analysis on TV, radio, and across the web, with Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos kicking off the coverage at 5 p.m. on CBC News Network. It will stream on CBC Gem, the CBC News app, and cbcnews.ca. 

An interactive results webpage will be live at 6 p.m., when polls begin to close in states like Kentucky and Indiana. It will be until the final polls close, around 1 a.m. in Alaska.

The winner needs to hit 270 in Electoral College votes. 

CBC’s resident pollster Éric Grenier reported that much like other Canadian news outlets, CBC will be reporting the projected winner in states and across the country once a majority of the five major U.S. networks—CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS—make a call. For Canadian elections, CBC has its own decision desk, but he reported “it’s not feasible to have the same sort of operation in place” for U.S. elections, “given the unique nature” of its electoral system.

Ms. Kapelos will turn the reins at 8 p.m. over to The National’s Adrienne Arsenault, Andrew Chang, and Ian Hanomansing for the CBC News special, America Votes. Host Heather Hiscox takes over at 3 a.m. for continuing coverage. 

CBC Radio also has Canadians covered, with hosts Susan Bonner and Piya Chattopadhyay in charge of the broadcaster’s America Votes special on air. Mr. Grenier, The House’s Chris Hall, and Party Lines host Elamin Abdelmahmoud will be pitching in for these radio segments.

Out on the West Coast, politicos in B.C. and Alberta can listen to the special on Radio One at 8 p.m.

Over at CTV, the network has been offering viewers a taste of both presidential campaigns since the weekend through its investigative W5 program’s feature, American Chaos. For Tuesday’s coverage, chief news anchor Lisa LaFlamme will lead the live election special at 7 p.m. on CTV News Channel and 8 p.m. on CTV. 

Panelists and experts will deliver reactions, reports, and results throughout the night. The network has correspondents deployed on the ground: CTV News Washington bureau chief Joy Malbon will be doing live hits from Mr. Trump’s headquarters in Virginia, Richard Madan will be at Mr. Biden’s headquarters in Philadelphia; and L.A. bureau chief Tom Waters and Abby Abby Kuhathasan will pitch in with polling updates and reactions from key states.

CTV News national affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina will be guiding viewers through voting trends, the Electoral College, and demographics of the vote. CTV’s Question Period host Evan Solomon will be live from Ottawa and Bloomberg Markets host Amanda Lang will be in the BNN Bloomberg studio in Toronto. 

Several high-profile politicos have been enlisted to offer analysis throughout the night, including former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, who was part of the Trudeau government’s NAFTA advisory council. She will be joined by Sheila North, former grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak; Liberal strategist Scott Reid, former aide to then-prime minister Paul Martin; and Zain Velji, political strategist and former campaigner for then-U.S. president Barack Obama. 

Others commenting for the network include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. (Mr. Velji was once an aide to Mr. Nenshi).

As of Tuesday afternoon, a header on CPAC’s webpage encouraged viewers to follow along on C-SPAN for live results beginning at 9 p.m.

Global News will carry live video coverage on its webpage from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., which will also be available on the Global TV app that is accessible on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV,  Chromecast, and the Global News YouTube Channel

Global News Toronto anchor Farah Nasser is stationed in Washington and has been helping provide coverage in recent days to the network’s Montreal and Toronto programs. (Upon returning, she says she will be co-anchoring from her home while under the 14-day quarantine period). 

She is working with Global News Washington correspondent Reggie Cecchini, and will be joined by the network’s Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow. 

