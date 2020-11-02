Who wants a green recovery most? Low-income earners, that’s who

Even in the midst of a pandemic and recession, it isn’t the wealthiest households that care most about taking action on climate change—it’s the poorest.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured Sept. 24, told a finance crowd last month that climate change is a priority and that ‘there is a real economic opportunity in acting urgently,’ but, according to a new poll commissioned by Greenpeace, less than half of Canadians are confident the federal government will deliver on the plans and priorities laid out in September’s Throne Speech.