Government suppressing dissent on nuclear energy

FREDERICTON—Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan recently announced a $20-million grant for an Ontario company to develop a prototype “small modular nuclear reactor” (SMR). The move aligns with NRCan’s SMR Action Plan scheduled to be published in November. During the announcement, O’Regan stated that SMRs “have the potential to play a critical role in fighting climate change.”
Sponsored Content
By Microsoft Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.