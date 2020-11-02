Government suppressing dissent on nuclear energy

Seaumus O'Regan has claimed, without evidence, that nuclear energy is necessary to reach net-zero emissions targets. He should present to the public his plan to reach net-zero emissions with SMRs.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, pictured Feb. 27, 2020, delivering the opening keynote at the Canadian Nuclear Association's annual conference in Ottawa. Groups opposed to SMR development have been trying unsuccessfully for many months to meet with Mr. O'Regan. On the other hand, a search of the lobbyist registry, shows that the Canadian Nuclear Association, the main lobbyist for the nuclear industry, met with senior officials in Natural Resources Canada an average of once a month this year, including CEO John Gorman's meeting with O'Regan on Feb. 27 about 'energy, climate,' write Samuel Arnold and Susan O'Donnell.