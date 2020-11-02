Liberals stepping into ‘fragmented’ political picture as they press for more nuclear reactors

Natural Resource Minister Seamus O’Regan has planted the Liberal government squarely into the debate over the safety of nuclear power, and public opinion research suggests it’s a battle they might be able to win.

Mr. O’Regan (St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, N.L.) pronounced that the government was placing nuclear energy “front and centre” in its quest to meet Canada’s climate change goals during a keynote speech for the Canadian Nuclear Association’s annual conference in Ottawa on Feb. 27.

“Our government understands the importance of nuclear energy to meeting our climate-change goals. To help northern and remote areas move off less clean sources of energy, such as diesel. To open up opportunities in the resource sector. To drive growth. And to create jobs,” Mr. O’Regan said.

He doubled down on his support for nuclear energy in an interview with CBC in September, saying, “We have not seen a model where we can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 without nuclear.”

The government has pledged to set Canada on the path to a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy by 2050. It has not yet made good on its promise to bring in legally binding targets for Canada to meet along the way. Canada is on track to miss its 2030 GHG target under the Paris Accord, according to projections from within the last year by Canada’s government and the UN.

The government is particularly interested in the development of what are called Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), relatively small nuclear power generators that, in theory, could be built in one place and shipped to another—for example, a remote community far removed from the conventional power grid. Some of Canada’s most remote communities currently rely on diesel generators for power.

Natural Resources Canada is listed as a co-sponsor on a slick website extolling the virtues of SMRs that is run by the Canadian Nuclear Association, a lobby group for the nuclear industry.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is currently reviewing 12 proposed designs for SMRs from the private sector.

On Oct. 15, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.) announced that the government would provide Oakville’s Terrestrial Energy, one of the 12 companies with SMR plans under review, with $20-million of funding to help it get through the “pre-licensing” phase of its review.

‘We do not need nuclear’

A coalition of environmentalists has pushed back against the government’s nuclear ambitions.

Twenty-five environmental and “concerned citizens” advocacy groups signed onto an Oct. 20 press release that called on the government to end its support for SMRs, including Greenpeace Canada, Sierra Club Canada, Environmental Defence, and citizen groups from five provinces.

Liberal MP David McGuinty (Ottawa South, Ont.) has also tabled a petition in the House of Commons that calls on the government to cease all government support for SMRs, which had garnered more than 900 signatures as of Oct. 28.

“I firmly believe that we do not need nuclear,” said Susan O’Donnell, a sociology professor at the University of New Brunswick who studies rural community development, and is leading an activist research project in the province that opposes nuclear energy, under the name Rural Action and Voices for the Environment.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Ms. O’Donnell argued the Liberal government was funding research on unproven energy technology. While there are small and large nuclear reactors operating across Canada, none of them are modular—designed for offsite construction and reassembly. The government would do better to spend that money on energy-efficiency renovations to buildings, and solar and wind power generation, said Ms. O’Donnell.

“If we really, really needed nuclear energy…there’ll be all kinds of ethical issues about, how do we tell future generations about the waste that we’re generating? Because it’s the most toxic stuff imaginable,” she said.

The government has promised to develop a new strategy for managing nuclear waste, but has yet to begin the public consultations on that strategy. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, an arm’s-length industry regulator, is responsible for overseeing nuclear waste management in Canada.

Unlike the CANDU reactors that power Canada’s large nuclear power plants, SMRs use enriched uranium. Canada is one of the world’s top producers of mined uranium, the metal used to power nuclear reactors, but it does not enrich uranium. Small reactors around the world have operated on enriched uranium for decades, including those that power nuclear submarines, and research reactors like the one at McMaster University, said Josip Zic, the university’s senior health physicist.

SMRs won’t be the best way of producing energy in every part of Canada, said Mr. Zic, but Canada’s long history of hosting large and small nuclear reactors makes it well suited to use SMRs where they are most beneficial, such as in remote communities, he said.

“We are better positioned than a lot of places around the world when it comes to implementing this technology, because we’ve already done it, in essence.”

McMaster buys enriched uranium for its reactor from the United States, and has an arrangement to ship the radioactive waste generated by its reactor back across the border, he said.

However, the modern SMRs currently being developed in Canada will likely have to dispose of their nuclear waste somewhere within Canada’s borders, said David LeBlanc, the president and chief technology officer for Terrestrial Energy.

‘Fragmented opinions are more amenable to change’

Public opposition to nuclear power rose in Canada following the 2011 disaster in Fukushima, Japan, when a tsunami knocked out the power to a large nuclear plant that subsequently melted down, releasing radiation and forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate the surrounding area, most of whom have still not returned. In recent years, that opposition has started to decline, said Greg Lyle, the president of Innovative Research Group, who has done regular polling on public attitudes toward nuclear energy.

In 2019, more Canadians polled by Innovative Research said they would support the construction of a nuclear power plant in their province than said they would oppose it, by a margin of six per cent. That was the first time that support had outweighed opposition since 2010.

Polling by another organization called Positive Energy in September of 2019 showed that public support for nuclear energy outweighed opposition by a net of just one per cent of those polled. Positive Energy is a research think tank run by the University of Ottawa and funded by energy lobby groups and regulators and Natural Resources Canada.

Public opinion on nuclear energy and waste is fragmented, said Monica Gattinger, a professor at the University of Ottawa’s School of Political Studies, and the chair of Positive Energy.

That means that Canadians are divided on the subject, but not polarized. In other words, people hold a variety of views, but they are relatively open to changing their minds. The survey by Positive Energy shows that many of those polled indicated that they either did not have an opinion, or only “slightly” agreed or disagreed that generating more nuclear energy was “one of the best ways of addressing climate change.” If Canadians were more strongly divided over that question, the options to “strongly” agree or disagree would have been more popular, said Prof. Gattinger.

“Fragmented opinions are more amenable to change, they’re more amenable to compromise, whereas polarized [opinions] tend to be more difficult systems to deal with,” she said.

Supporters of the only parties to ever hold federal power in Canada viewed nuclear power more favourably in both the Innovative Research and Positive Energy polls, which were conducted last fall.

The Positive Energy poll showed nearly half of Liberal and Conservative supporters favoured nuclear energy as a way to address climate change, with a little more than 30 per cent opposed, and the rest undecided. The Innovative Research poll showed net positive support of 11 per cent for Liberal voters and 32 per cent for Conservatives on the question of whether they would support or oppose the construction of a nuclear power plant in their province. People’s Party voters indicated a net 10 per cent support for nuclear, while supporters of the NDP and Greens were nine per cent and 17 per cent opposed on balance, respectively. Bloc Québécois supporters were most opposed to nuclear power—a net of 51 per cent in the Innovative Research poll.

Views on energy production, including nuclear energy, vary substantially province by province, said Mr. Lyle, and the polling by both Innovative Research and Positive Energy showed that to be the case.

Residents of provinces that have a history of relying on nuclear energy tend to view it more favourably. Canadians who live in provinces where most of the power is generated by hydroelectric dams are more likely to oppose it. Hydro dams don’t produce GHG emissions or dangerous waste, though the dams can cause substantial environmental damage when they are constructed.

“If you’re in Manitoba, B.C., or Quebec, and you’ve got piles of hydro storage, then you don’t really need to consider other types,” said Mr. Lyle. “You’ve sort of dealt with the issue of habitat destruction, and accepted that, and you’re covered, you don’t need to consider something else.”

Hydro power accounts for more than 90 per cent of the electricity generated in Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, and more than 80 per cent of the electricity generated in B.C. and the Yukon. No other province or territory generates more than 40 per cent of its power through hydro.

Nuclear energy accounts for 57 per cent of the electricity generated in Ontario, and 36 per cent of the power generated in New Brunswick.

There are four major nuclear power plants operating in Canada right now, which are much larger than the SMRs currently under review by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. The Pickering, Darlington, and Bruce power plants are in Ontario, and the Point Lepreau plant is in New Brunswick. Quebec shut down its aging Gentilly-2 nuclear plant in 2012.

Conservative MP John Williamson (New Brunswick Southwest, N.B.) represents the riding that hosts the Point Lepreau plant. He said the plant’s presence is a non-issue for his constituents.

“We’ve had nuclear for so long now that it really is just part of the backdrop. There is no movement afoot to end it or replace it,” said Mr. Williamson.

Ms. O’Donnell agreed that there is no major public push to shut down Point Lepreau, but said there is “considerable movement against any new nuclear reactor development in the province, specifically the proposed new SMRs.” Her Rural Action and Voices for the Environment initiative is part of a larger campaign against SMRs in the province called the Coalition for Responsible Energy Development in New Brunswick.

The poll by Innovative Research showed that 29 per cent more Quebecers opposed nuclear power than supported it, making it by far the province most averse to nuclear power. Ontario, with a net-positive support of 28 per cent for nuclear, was the most supportive province. That poll was conducted online between Nov. 1 and 5 of 2019, and included 1,200 respondents.

The Positive Energy poll, which also showed the strongest support for nuclear in Ontario and opposition in Quebec, was conducted online between Sept. 9 and 29 in 2019, and included 2,679 respondents.

Online surveys are not truly random and so cannot be assigned an accurate margin of error.

