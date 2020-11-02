Leadership requires decisive action when the lives of citizens are at stake

OTTAWA—Canada has a value of finding the middle ground and saying nice things, but it tends to backfire when applied to cases of ineffective leadership. The prime minister said he stands by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki despite her defence of RCMP officers who allowed white mobs to attack First Nations. Let’s be clear that no such action would be taken by a police force to stand idly by if Indigenous individuals destroyed white people’s property.
