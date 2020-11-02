‘It’s going to be a very long night’: how Canada’s politicos are spending U.S. election night

'Were we to have a narrow result, a Trump re-election would be a catastrophe. No doubt in my mind he’s done a lot of damage to democracy,' says Senator Dennis Dawson.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, will face off against former vice-president Joe Biden, right, for the country's top job in the Nov. 3 election. Many Hillites tuning into the vote have adjusted their watch-party plans because of the pandemic.