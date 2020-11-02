Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Five ways a Biden administration would impact Canada, climate action

By Josha MacNab      November 2, 2020

North American alignment on climate and energy policy should translate into bigger market opportunities for Canadian electricity exports, clean technologies, and low-carbon goods and services.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, pictured in 2019 during the primary campaign. His commitments on climate, and to an equitable, just recovery, wouldn’t just bring the U.S. into alignment with Canada and the international community, it would raise the bar and increase the pace, creating both competition and opportunities for Canada. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Regardless of who wins the U.S. presidency, leadership on climate change south of the border will continue in states and cities already leading the charge. The election outcome will, however, determine if they’ll be joined by their federal government. As the Democratic leadership process revealed, action on climate change would be a centrepiece of a Democratic administration and a key component of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Choose your poison’ is Trudeau’s dilemma if he wants to decide timing of next election, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
It’s too late now to call a fall election, and spring is the most likely time for Canadians will go to the polls, say pollsters and some political players.

Liberals stepping into ‘fragmented’ political picture as they press for more nuclear reactors

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Liberal and Conservative voters, and those who live in provinces that host nuclear power plants were more likely than others to approve of nuclear power, according to a pair of polls taken last fall.

A year after wrapping renovations, Indigenous space in 100 Wellington St. yet to open

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada says ‘the opening of the short-term use of the Indigenous Peoples’ Space is yet to be determined.’

Assisted dying review has cross-party support, but no deal yet on timing

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Striking a special or joint committee to study the MAID law makes more sense than sending it to a standing committee, say NDP and Liberal MPs.

Tunney’s Pasture daycare closing after 32 years

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Time is of the essence', according to Kim Hiscott, executive director of Andrew Fleck Children’s Services. 'It would be really unfortunate to have to start at the beginning with recruiting educators.'

Elections Canada expecting between four and five million mail-in ballots in the next federal election

News|By Abbas Rana
An exponential increase in the use of mail-in ballots has dramatically altered the dynamics of GOTV, a critical aspect of any winning election campaign, say current and former MPs and provincial candidates.

Unions decry Treasury Board’s changes to ‘Other Leave With Pay’ provisions used by public service employees as ‘last resort’ in pandemic

News|By Mike Lapointe
'The last thing you want is for people to feel pressured to come to work when they’re potentially sick, or that they’re going to be putting themselves or others at risk in doing so,' says PIPSC president Debi Daviau.

Electoral outcome won’t sway personal relations with U.S. counterparts, say Senators

News
'The emphasis was certainly on developing relationships with people, with individuals, so you could call on them if you had a concern and to explain to them the Canadian viewpoint,' says Sen. Cordy.

Auditor general ‘encouraged’ feds will meet $25-million funding request

News|By Palak Mangat
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions