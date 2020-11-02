Five ways a Biden administration would impact Canada, climate action

Regardless of who wins the U.S. presidency, leadership on climate change south of the border will continue in states and cities already leading the charge. The election outcome will, however, determine if they’ll be joined by their federal government. As the Democratic leadership process revealed, action on climate change would be a centrepiece of a Democratic administration and a key component of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
