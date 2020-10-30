Canada must strongly condemn aggression against Armenia

In 1920, The Globe and Mail reported on “the widespread desire evidenced in Canada that the Armenians should be protected in the future from the treatment given them by the Turks… .the [Canadian] government has made known to the Allied Powers the intense feeling of Canadians that the Armenian Provinces should not be restored to Turkish rule” This was published a century ago, during the Armenian genocide. Once again, Canada and Canadians once again are faced with the opportunity to become agents of change in defence of the persecuted.
