'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault is asking for the Elections Act to be amended in three areas to help the agency better adapt the election process to ensure safety and accessibility during a pandemic.
'There's not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don't trust their leaders or don't trust their leaders enough. There's plenty of trust there, but I don't know that that trust is always returned,' says Mike Morden.