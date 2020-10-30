Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Auditor general ‘encouraged’ feds will meet $25-million funding request

News|By Palak Mangat
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.

Trudeau government says prorogation bought time to ‘build a robust’ response to pandemic, in new report

News|By Beatrice Paez
The government said the five weeks of prorogation gave it time to 'step up our efforts to secure vaccine candidates.'

NDP MP Blaikie urges quick response to Elections Canada pandemic-related reform asks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault is asking for the Elections Act to be amended in three areas to help the agency better adapt the election process to ensure safety and accessibility during a pandemic.

Canada in a ‘civic moment,’ says Samara researcher, urging consideration of citizen assemblies in bid to ‘build back better’

News|By Palak Mangat
'There's not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don't trust their leaders or don't trust their leaders enough. There's plenty of trust there, but I don't know that that trust is always returned,' says Mike Morden.

Senators say publishing details of powerful committee’s internal work part of ‘evolution’ to greater transparency

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘The more we can, the more we want to be open,’ says ISG Sen. Saint-Germain of move to make public details of the the Senate Internal Economy Committee's seven subgroups.

Pace of virtual inspections on migrant worker conditions a concern, say critics, with half completed this summer

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'This [program] should be a win-win-win situation, and it’s turned out to be a lose-lose-lose situation and it has to be rectified,' says Independent Sen. Ratna Omidvar.

One hopeful Tory candidate wants the Ottawa-Beijing relationship on the ballot

News|By Neil Moss
'In the riding and everywhere in Canada today, there are questions about the rise of China,' says Matthew Fisher, who is hoping to be the Conservative candidate in Kanata-Carleton, Ont.

‘We need courage’: Bloc, NDP MPs push for House to recognize Uyghur genocide in face of Beijing pressure

News|By Neil Moss
Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu told reporters on Oct. 15 a parliamentary recognition that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs would be met with a 'strong reaction.'

Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
'While the Liberal fortress held... based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,' says professor Tracey Raney.
