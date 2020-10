In a renewed political atmosphere, the paralysis that has plagued nuclear disarmament for so long may be broken. With a becoming modesty, Canada has nudged this process forward.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Oct. 23, 2020, at a press conference on the Hill. In a subtle diplomatic move, the Government of Canada has ceased its opposition and now 'acknowledges' the reason for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which will enter into force on Jan. 22, 2021, writes Doug Roche.