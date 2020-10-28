The N-word is hate speech, not free speech

No one who supports this act will be on the right side of history and will be sharing bunk space in the same collective cultural memory as George Wallace.

Thousands gather for a protest against anti-Black racism and police brutality on Parliament Hill on June 5, 2020. Months into a Black Lives Matter movement that brought anti-Black racism to the forefront of our collective consciousness, we are at the crossroads of what should be an uncontroversial issue: white people using the N-word in any context is wrong, writes Erica Ifill.