‘The kids are alright’: reflections on two years of legal cannabis in Canada

“Reefer madness” has not overtaken Canada. Two years into the legal regime of cannabis and statistics indicate that marijuana use has not skyrocketed. Nationally, cannabis use amongst Canadians 15 years and older increased by two per cent (between 2018 and 2019), with six provinces reporting no change in the percentage of users. Similarly, six per cent of Canadians (1.8 million people) reported that they consumed cannabis daily, which is unchanged from before legalization. More importantly, young Canadians have not been mesmerized by legal cannabis. Ten per cent of 15-to-17-year-olds declared that they had consumed cannabis, which is lower than the percentage (20 per cent) prior to legalization. Meanwhile, among the 18-to-24-year-old cohort, weed use is unchanged from 2018 at 33 per cent. Granted, this percentage may be too high for some, but the predicted escalation in the number of young people indulging in cannabis use as a result of legalization has not materialized.