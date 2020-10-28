Pace of virtual inspections on migrant worker conditions a concern, say critics, with half completed this summer

By the end of the summer, the government had only inspected half of employers who hired migrant workers despite launching remote inspections in April and returning to in-person site visits for “egregious” cases in late August, according to documents tabled in the Senate.

Between April 24 and August 21, Service Canada completed 1,118 of the 2,055 cases that had been referred for inspection. Of those completed, it reported 10 per cent—or 117—had “minor issues” that were corrected during the course of the inspection, according to responses tabled by the government in the Senate on Oct. 1. Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which administers the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), did not respond by deadline with more recent numbers.

The department resumed on-site inspections on Aug. 18 to address four “egregious” files where on-site inspections are considered necessary. With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting Canada in October, it’s not clear if all inspections have returned online.

The virtual inspections were carried out via Skype, FaceTime, or phone, starting April 24 to verify employer compliance, focusing on the six new conditions related to COVID-19 that came into force under the Immigration Refugee Protection Regulations on April 20, 2020, the document said. Between January and August 2020, Canada issued more than 66,000 work permits under the TFWP across all sectors, according to quarterly statistics from by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The inspection numbers are concerning to NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan, who said she took issue with ESDC’s description of wage problems and spacing of bunk-beds as a minor issue, given social distancing is the top public health recommendation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“What that tells me is social distancing is not being honoured. There is not proper social distancing and people don’t have proper housing and, consequently, workers are put at risk,” said Ms. Kwan (Vancouver East, B.C.).

The safety of migrant workers, often housed in dormitories, and ensuring they were properly quarantined when arriving came into stark attention in mid-June, after three Mexican nationals were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 after outbreaks on 17 Canadian farms.

In June, Mexico paused—and then a week later resumed—sending temporary farm workers to Canada after coming to an agreement on improved safety protections for labourers. In the document, Service Canada noted that to “streamline communications,” the government established a contact group with Mexico and appointed a liaison officer to work with consulates and migrant support organizations.

An official at the Mexican Embassy confirmed meetings continue once per week with the liaison officer and the two countries have ongoing conversations on the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), including specific cases. Annual discussions between the countries on the program are planned this year for the third week of November.

Independent Ontario Senator Ratna Omidvar said she asked the question as part of an ongoing effort to advocate for the “underbelly” of Canada’s workforce that COVID has made even more vulnerable.

“The crisis has shone a bright light on a dark system,” she said, adding because the TFWP is a government program, the government is responsible for what happens to workers, and so there should be more in-depth inspections for Canada to fulfill its side of ensuring compliance, rather than pushing it onto the employer.

“Standards are only as good as their enforcement and monitoring,” said Sen. Omidvar, who, like Ms. Kwan, is worried that most inspections are being conducted virtually, where there are limits to what inspectors can look into and whether or not they speak directly to migrant workers.

“This crisis has really sharpened our reliance on so-called essential workers who we treat in any way but essential. So, more inspections, more access to rights,” said Sen. Omidvar, especially in the wake of three deaths. “This [program] should be a win-win-win situation, and it’s turned out to be a lose-lose-lose situation and it has to be rectified.”

New accommodation standard coming: Qualtrough

In response to questions about the inspections and concerns raised by Ms. Kwan, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough’s office pointed to an Oct. 27 release that announced the feds have begun consultations on a proposal to establish minimum requirements for employer-provided accommodations for the TFW Program across Canada.

Canada is seeking input until Dec. 22 on accommodation requirements from provinces and territories, employers, workers, worker support groups, the release said, noting “clear and consistent standards” will ensure employers understand their obligations.

It will also accept feedback on potential approaches to strengthen oversight of worker accommodations, both prior to and after workers’ arrivals, and the resulting plan will create “a lasting approach to improve living conditions for workers,” the release said.

The health and safety of temporary foreign workers is a key priority and unsafe working or living conditions are “completely unacceptable,” said Ms. Qualtrough (Delta, B.C.) in a statement.

At the quarantine stage, at least, it should be the government’s responsibility to house migrant workers, said Bloc Québécois deputy House leader Christine Normandin.

“That’s the way it should have been done [and] would have maybe equalized the way migrant workers would be treated on arrival,” said Ms. Normandin (Saint-Jean, Que.), who is vice-chair on the House Immigration Committee and noted it’s one of the first things critics called for.

It also could have also prevented problems with the $1,500 that the federal government promised in April to farmers for each worker to offset costs, she said. Though it was meant to offset the quarantine costs, including wages over the 14 days in isolation, Ms. Normandin said there were reports that workers were not paid.

It’s important that in-person inspections continue and at a faster pace, she added, and now is also the time for the government to iron out problems ahead of the next season.

“We’ll have to be ready for farm workers. We don’t want to see the stress that we’ve seen last spring.”

Independent B.C. Senator Mobina Jaffer, a longtime advocate for immigrant rights, said she’s had regular conversations with Ms. Qualtrough’s office and is impressed with the government’s response, including the $58.6-million announced in July for direct supports to workers ($7.4-million), strengthening the employer inspection regime ($16.2-million), and improving health and safety on farms and in employee living quarters ($35-million).

While the criticisms are valid, she said “virtual is better than nothing and hopefully this will turn into regular inspections.”

Still, she said it’s important that migrant workers are given the opportunity to immigrate, especially with the pandemic making Canadians realize how that work keeps food on tables across the country.

“There needs to be a pathway,” she said. “I now feel more than ever that [migrant workers] are an essential part of our functioning.”

‘There needs to be a pathway’

Right now Canada has very limited pathways to permanent residency for migrant workers, said Sen. Omidvar, when they are just as important as those classified as skilled workers.

“Everyone needs the farm fruits to be picked and sorted and fertilized and packed and sold, and if we continue to look at the economy through the lens of skilled workers, we do our country a disservice.”

The government needs to “fundamentally change” the TFWP, and allow for a permanent residence program for migrant workers, added Ms. Kwan. The “Guardian Angel” program offered to those who work in health care (which has yet to accept an application), should be extended to farm workers, she said.

“That program is a half measure because it only applies to migrant workers in the health sector. It’s as though farm workers and other essential workers are irrelevant or not worthy of getting protection and support,” she said.

Ms. Normadin agreed that’s a key part of the discussion, but noted it can be unclear who’s taking responsibility for migrant workers—Ms. Qualtrough or Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.), who did not respond for comment.

Asked about pathways to immigration, Ms. Qualtrough’s press secretary Marielle Hossack said the pandemic “has brought to light some unacceptable gaps” in the Temporary Foreign Worker program and the government is committed to fixing them.

Green MP Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C.), his party’s labour critic, said if Canada is bringing people in, there should be a pathway for citizenship, especially for those who return every year and do the same work. There should also be flexibility to move to a different employer to do the same type of work, he said, with COVID-19 shedding a light on the vulnerability of workers being tied to one company.

“People who come here to work who have issues with their employer need to be able to transition to other work and need to have protections to ensure they’re not being exploited,” said Mr. Manly.

Ms. Hossack said as of June 2019, a migrant worker with an employer-specific work permit may apply for an open work permit if they are in an abusive situation with a Canadian employer. With the new open work permit, the worker can look for new work immediately, with almost any employer, and escape the situation.

