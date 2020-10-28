By Samantha Wright Allen October 28, 2020
Coming from a “360-degree foreign policy” view in the office of Norway’s prime minister, the country’s new ambassador to Canada says he’s looking forward to being back in bilateral relations.
Samantha Wright Allen
Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
Follow her on Twitter @@samanthawrights or email her at swallen@hilltimes.com
Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
Follow her on Twitter @@samanthawrights or email her at swallen@hilltimes.com