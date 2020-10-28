Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Canada in a ‘civic moment,’ says Samara researcher, urging consideration of citizen assemblies in bid to ‘build back better’

By Palak Mangat      October 28, 2020

'There's not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don't trust their leaders or don't trust their leaders enough. There's plenty of trust there, but I don't know that that trust is always returned,' says Samara's Mike Morden.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building on Oct. 16, has repeatedly framed his government's relief efforts during the pandemic as an attempt to help the country 'build back better.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
As the Trudeau government promises to “build back better” from a global pandemic that has disrupted nearly all aspects of public life, it’s time to consider setting up citizen assemblies to help it go beyond “thought leadership,” says one researcher.

Mike Morden, interim executive director of the Samara Centre for Democracy, pointed to a new report, Democracy CheckUp, published Wednesday assessing democratic attitudes amid COVID as proof that the country is finding itself in a “civic moment.”

“We’re misunderstanding the trust problem in Canadian democracy right now. Canadians are trusting their leaders, but they’re not being trusted [by them],” he said. “Citizen assemblies are a great way to trust ordinary Canadians and say, ‘We’re going to bring you together and listen to what you guys decided.’ If there is ever a good moment for that kind of an exercise, it’s right now, when we’re in this stage of imagining possible futures.”

Federal chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, pictured arriving at West Block on Sept. 22. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The report suggested there are increasing levels of confidence in governments, even amid a pandemic that has forced institutions to impose tight restrictions on residents’ movements, including limiting gathering and interprovincial travel, in some cases.

Samara was one of the collaborators on the project with the Consortium on Electoral Democracy, which partnered academic researchers and organizations to gather public opinion research on the state of Canadian democracy. 

The annual online study gathered 8,170 responses in May 2020 and another 5,074 from May to August 2019.

In 2019, 38 per cent of respondents said they had a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the federal government, a number that grew to 59 per cent this year. For provincial governments, confidence also grew to 65 per cent from 41 per cent. 

At the same time, more than half of the respondents reported thinking that governments do not “care what people like me think.” In 2020, that figure was at 63 per cent, a number that dropped from last year’s 71 per cent but is still worth noting, said Mr. Morden.

“There’s not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don’t trust their leaders or don’t trust their leaders enough. There’s plenty of trust there, but I don’t know that that trust is always returned,” he said.

Mr. Morden said that it appears politicians are engaging in “thought leadership” as bureaucrats and “elites are having fun imagining all the cool things they can do with the country when they rebuild it.” 

But, he said, there has been little effort to give ordinary citizens “a meaningful role in imagining that.”

He said allowing voters to dig into “social policies” and future income supports would be a good place to start in terms of striking such an assembly, given that one of the first relief programs Ottawa rolled out in response to COVID was the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. (The now-defunct benefit provided $2,000 a month for workers affected by the pandemic.)

Setting up an assembly would allow for a group of randomly chosen Canadians to convene regularly to discuss issues and eventually make recommendations.

Morden noted Ireland, for example, has set up such bodies in the past. It has one currently tackling gender equality, which was formed in 2019. Canada, in 2004 and 2006, had its own citizens’ assemblies on electoral reform in British Columbia and Ontario, respectively. 

‘Society-building impulse’ amid COVID

According to the research, “there are indications of an increase in a kind of egalitarian, society-building impulse” this year. About 81 per cent of respondents agreed that the country “should do what we can to equalize conditions for different groups,” a figure that sat at 65 per cent in 2019.

“When you’re suddenly more worried about your own situation [in the pandemic]… it’s possible that under those circumstances, you become a little bit more concerned with your community specifically,” said Mr. Morden. “So I’m glad to see that Canadians are actually thinking about the broader social picture in Canada, and that’s probably a reflection of a few things that have happened alongside the pandemic.”

Mr. Morden pointed to mass demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter over the summer as an example that signals voters are experiencing this impulse. (Other Hillites noted at the time that demonstrations were bringing out crowds of all racial backgrounds.)

Black Parliamentarians have also been calling on Ottawa to act on their calls for racial justice reforms, after releasing a suite of recommendations in June that were sparked by the high-profile death of George Floyd. A Black man from Minnesota, Floyd died while being arrested when a white officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. 

Mike Morden, interim executive director with Samara. Photograph courtesy of Samara Canada

A wave of demonstrations swept the U.S. and Canada soon after, with advocates vocally pushing their leaders for a “radical rethinking of the role of the police in society” and considerations to defund police.

Since the pandemic, there has also been a growing recognition from politicians and experts that COVID has shone a light on existing racial and economic inequities spanning a wide range of sectors. 

In recent months, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has signalled her support for stronger social policies and directives that prosecutors pursue only the most serious cases involving drug possessions—the latter of which has been hailed as a progressive step toward decriminalization. 

Other civil groups, like the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, have also expressed support for decriminalizing possessions of small amounts of illicit drugs, in the wake of a spike in overdose deaths.

But, given the fast-changing circumstances and responses to the pandemic, Mr. Morden warned that the “phenomena” of a more civic-minded and engaged electorate may not last long. That places an urgency on political parties to tap into such sentiments to guide those very responses.

“I hope politicians, more than just thinking about how to mobilize their supporters, are thinking about how to access the civic commitment and insights that ordinary Canadians have, in a moment that really demands it.”

That could manifest itself in “asking Canadians to pay for a stronger recovery” or mobilizing voters in other ways that go beyond voter turnout. “Too often, I think our political leadership assumes that Canadians are hostile to big public projects and that’s reflected in how they behave towards them,” he said.

The report was released a couple of days after a pair of Toronto-area byelections. The Liberals reclaimed both the York Centre and Toronto Centre ridings on Monday, which were vacated in the summer, but saw a much tighter race unfold than many had initially expected. The turnout was 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

Mr. Morden was asked if politicians risk losing out on the “society-building impulse” if they are seen to be capitalizing on a vulnerable electorate, by orchestrating high-stakes procedural drama that could benefit themselves electorally. 

“There’s so many ways for a government to squander the moment and lose this good will,” he said. “Probably some measure of it has already been lost, given how the second wave has gone.”

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

